See the injury report for the Seattle Storm (10-22), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Storm prepare for their matchup with the Chicago Sky (12-20) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, August 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Storm took care of business in their last outing 88-74 against the Lynx on Sunday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor leads the Storm in rebounding (7.9 per game), and produces 13.8 points and 2.4 assists. She also averages 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in the league).

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of her shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest (ninth in WNBA).

Jordan Horston is putting up 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 38.9% of her shots from the field.

Kia Nurse gets the Storm 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Storm vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -4.5 158.5

