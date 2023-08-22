Two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.1) -- face off when the Chicago Sky (12-20) host the Seattle Storm (10-22) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sky

Seattle averages 5.1 fewer points per game (78.3) than Chicago allow (83.4).

Seattle is shooting 40.9% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 45.7% Chicago's opponents have shot this season.

The Storm have put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games they shoot above 45.7% from the field.

Seattle's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.7%) is just 1.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago are averaging (33.4%).

The Storm are 7-8 when shooting above 33.4% as a team from three-point range.

Chicago and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 1.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

While the Storm are averaging 78.3 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 78.8 a contest.

Seattle has performed better defensively in its last 10 games, surrendering 76.0 points per contest, 7.0 fewer points than its season average of 83.0 allowed.

The Storm are sinking 7.8 threes per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (8.5). Additionally, they sport a lower three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (34.2%) compared to their season average from downtown (34.7%).

Storm Injuries