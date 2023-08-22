On Tuesday, Ty France (.408 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .256 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

In 75 of 122 games this year (61.5%) France has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (27%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

France has driven home a run in 37 games this season (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (44.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .256 AVG .257 .339 OBP .336 .423 SLG .350 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 44/17 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings