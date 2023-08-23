Cal Raleigh vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 86 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .223 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 129th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 36 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.237
|AVG
|.210
|.304
|OBP
|.296
|.462
|SLG
|.465
|20
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|34
|52/17
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 176 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
