J.P. Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 101st in slugging.
  • In 63.3% of his 109 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.2%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 27 games this season (24.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 49 games this year (45.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 52
.271 AVG .254
.384 OBP .372
.407 SLG .404
17 XBH 19
5 HR 5
19 RBI 20
46/37 K/BB 42/34
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech (5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
