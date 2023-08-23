J.P. Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech

NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 101st in slugging.

In 63.3% of his 109 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.2%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 27 games this season (24.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (45.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .271 AVG .254 .384 OBP .372 .407 SLG .404 17 XBH 19 5 HR 5 19 RBI 20 46/37 K/BB 42/34 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings