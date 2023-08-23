Josh Rojas vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Josh Rojas and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs White Sox Player Props
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .233 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.
- In 71 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|32
|.214
|AVG
|.259
|.267
|OBP
|.297
|.286
|SLG
|.370
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|20
|3/1
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.