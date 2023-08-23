Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox looking to slow down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with 160 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .413.

The Mariners rank 20th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 598 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.178).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (10-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Kirby enters the game with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 appearances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Bryce Miller Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

