The Seattle Mariners (71-55) take an eight-game win streak into a road contest versus the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (10-8, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (5-11, 5.12 ERA).

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-11, 5.12 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-8) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.23 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.8 walks per nine across 24 games.

He has 17 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Kirby has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.

Kopech is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Kopech has put together 14 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 20th in the league with 1035 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .413 (16th in the league) with 160 total home runs (11th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Kopech has thrown 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four.

