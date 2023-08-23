The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .257.

Hernandez has had a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.2%).

He has homered in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year (46 of 125), he has scored, and in six of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .223 AVG .287 .274 OBP .327 .380 SLG .481 20 XBH 26 8 HR 11 28 RBI 41 79/14 K/BB 83/14 2 SB 3

