Ty France and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is hitting .257 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
  • France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.
  • France has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (76 of 123), with more than one hit 33 times (26.8%).
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 30.9% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 60
.256 AVG .258
.339 OBP .341
.423 SLG .350
24 XBH 16
7 HR 3
30 RBI 21
44/17 K/BB 48/17
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech (5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.