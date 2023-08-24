The Seattle Storm (10-22) will turn to Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 15th) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 83 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.9)

Indiana (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.7

Storm vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 17-14-0 this season.

Out of Seattle's 31 games so far this year, 13 have hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league on offense (78.3 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83 points allowed).

Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.7) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

The Storm are the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Storm are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Defensively, the Storm are eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.6. They are ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.4%.

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 64.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.7% of Seattle's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.3% have been 3-pointers.

