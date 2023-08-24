The Seattle Storm (10-23) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Storm's most recent game was a 102-79 loss to the Sky on Tuesday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15 9.3 1.3

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor leads the Storm in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 2.5 assists. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in the league).

Sami Whitcomb gives the Storm 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Horston is averaging 7.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 37.4% of her shots from the floor.

Kia Nurse is putting up 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 32.3% of her shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Storm vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -2.5 161.5

