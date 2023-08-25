Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 87 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .224 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (62 of 112), with at least two hits 23 times (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .237 AVG .213 .304 OBP .298 .462 SLG .465 20 XBH 24 11 HR 13 28 RBI 34 52/17 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

