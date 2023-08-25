Cal Raleigh vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 87 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .224 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (62 of 112), with at least two hits 23 times (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.237
|AVG
|.213
|.304
|OBP
|.298
|.462
|SLG
|.465
|20
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|34
|52/17
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Royals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (5.04), 47th in WHIP (1.364), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.