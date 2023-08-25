Josh Rojas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Rojas (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 15 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .242.
- Rojas is batting .409 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (27 of 72), with two or more runs nine times (12.5%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.214
|AVG
|.324
|.267
|OBP
|.359
|.286
|SLG
|.514
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|7
|3/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Singer (8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
