The right to compete for the tournament title is up for grabs on Friday, when Lin Zhu takes to the court to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land.

You can watch ESPN to see Alexandrova look to knock off Zhu.

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zhu vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Zhu took down No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1.

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zhu went down in the round of 64 to No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 3-6, 5-7 on August 14.

Alexandrova defeated Xinyu Wang 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

On August 15, Alexandrova was defeated by No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 0-6, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Zhu and Alexandrova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Zhu vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities

Lin Zhu Ekaterina Alexandrova +135 Odds to Win Match -165 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +500 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

