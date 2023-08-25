Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (71-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-88) clashing at T-Mobile Park (on August 25) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Mariners.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-9) will take the ball for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 83 times and won 47, or 56.6%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 22 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 14-8 in those contests.

The Mariners have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 602 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

