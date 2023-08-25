The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.

Ford has recorded a hit in 23 of 58 games this year (39.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (17.2%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has had an RBI in 17 games this year (29.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (29.3%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .226 AVG .219 .294 OBP .309 .484 SLG .490 6 XBH 12 5 HR 7 13 RBI 13 25/5 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

