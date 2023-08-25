Mike Ford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.
- Ford has recorded a hit in 23 of 58 games this year (39.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (17.2%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has had an RBI in 17 games this year (29.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (29.3%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.219
|.294
|OBP
|.309
|.484
|SLG
|.490
|6
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/5
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (5.04), 47th in WHIP (1.364), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
