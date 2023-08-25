Teoscar Hernández vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .707 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .259 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 126 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|65
|.223
|AVG
|.290
|.274
|OBP
|.332
|.380
|SLG
|.481
|20
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|41
|79/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Singer (8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
