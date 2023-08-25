The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .707 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .259 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 126 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.

Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 65 .223 AVG .290 .274 OBP .332 .380 SLG .481 20 XBH 26 8 HR 11 28 RBI 41 79/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

