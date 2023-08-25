On Friday, Ty France (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while batting .255.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

France has gotten a hit in 76 of 124 games this season (61.3%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.3%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this year, France has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 of 124 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .256 AVG .254 .339 OBP .338 .423 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 44/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings