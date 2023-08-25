Ty France vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Ty France (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while batting .255.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
- France has gotten a hit in 76 of 124 games this season (61.3%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (26.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.3%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, France has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 124 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.256
|AVG
|.254
|.339
|OBP
|.338
|.423
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|44/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (5.04), 47th in WHIP (1.364), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.