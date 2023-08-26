On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 90 hits, batting .229 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 125th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 63 of 113 games this year (55.8%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has homered in 19 games this year (16.8%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (37 of 113), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .246 AVG .213 .311 OBP .298 .471 SLG .465 21 XBH 24 11 HR 13 29 RBI 34 53/17 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings