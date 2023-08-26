On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
  • He ranks 56th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 111 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.2% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season (51 of 111), with two or more runs 17 times (15.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 53
.281 AVG .249
.393 OBP .371
.429 SLG .396
18 XBH 19
6 HR 5
20 RBI 20
47/38 K/BB 45/36
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Royals will send Lyles (3-14) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6).
