How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 161 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .413.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (609 total runs).
- The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.72 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners average MLB's best WHIP (1.179).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Gilbert is looking to pick up his 15th quality start of the year.
- Gilbert has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Luis Medina
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Carlos Carrasco
