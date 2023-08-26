Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 161 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (609 total runs).

The Mariners are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.72 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average MLB's best WHIP (1.179).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gilbert is looking to pick up his 15th quality start of the year.

Gilbert has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco

