On Saturday, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (72-56) host the Kansas City Royals (41-89) at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

The Mariners are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (11-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-14, 6.01 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 48 out of the 84 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners went 6-1 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (31.6%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 3rd

