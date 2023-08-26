Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (11-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 25 starts this season.

Gilbert has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (146 total hits). He has stolen 35 bases.

He's slashed .279/.340/.461 on the year.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .500 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 106 hits with 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 74 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .265/.382/.413 slash line on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 145 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashed .280/.321/.508 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 112 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashed .253/.297/.424 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.