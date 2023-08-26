The Seattle Mariners (72-56) will look to Julio Rodriguez, riding a 10-game hitting streak, against the Kansas City Royals (41-89) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (11-5) for the Mariners and Jordan Lyles (3-14) for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (11-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-14, 6.01 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will send Gilbert (11-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.77, a 5.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.074.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Gilbert has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Logan Gilbert vs. Royals

The Royals rank 26th in MLB with 522 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 125 home runs (27th in the league).

The Royals have gone 7-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.01, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.

Lyles is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season.

Lyles will try to build on a 16-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 6.01 ERA ranks 55th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Jordan Lyles vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 20th in the league with 1059 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .413 (15th in the league) with 161 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Lyles has thrown five innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out three against the Mariners this season.

