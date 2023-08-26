Mike Ford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .219.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), with multiple hits eight times (13.6%).
- In 16.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (28.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.2%).
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.219
|AVG
|.219
|.286
|OBP
|.309
|.469
|SLG
|.490
|6
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|13
|26/5
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.01 ERA ranks 55th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
