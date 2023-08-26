The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .219.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), with multiple hits eight times (13.6%).

In 16.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (28.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.2%).

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Mariners Players vs the Royals

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .219 AVG .219 .286 OBP .309 .469 SLG .490 6 XBH 12 5 HR 7 13 RBI 13 26/5 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings