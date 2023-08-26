Teoscar Hernández vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .422 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
- Hernandez is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (45 of 127), with more than one RBI 20 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 127 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|65
|.222
|AVG
|.290
|.273
|OBP
|.332
|.380
|SLG
|.481
|21
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|41
|80/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Lyles (3-14) takes the mound for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He has a 6.01 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
