Ty France vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ty France and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .255.
- In 61.6% of his 125 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (7.2%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this season (30.4%), France has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (54 of 125), with two or more runs 13 times (10.4%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|.255
|AVG
|.254
|.337
|OBP
|.338
|.420
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (3-14) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
