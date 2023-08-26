Ty France and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .255.
  • In 61.6% of his 125 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this year (7.2%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38 games this season (30.4%), France has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (54 of 125), with two or more runs 13 times (10.4%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 61
.255 AVG .254
.337 OBP .338
.420 SLG .344
24 XBH 16
7 HR 3
30 RBI 21
45/17 K/BB 49/17
1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Royals are sending Lyles (3-14) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
