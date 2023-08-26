Ty France and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .255.

In 61.6% of his 125 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (7.2%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this season (30.4%), France has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (54 of 125), with two or more runs 13 times (10.4%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 61 .255 AVG .254 .337 OBP .338 .420 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

