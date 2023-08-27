Cal Raleigh and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 92 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .232 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Raleigh has had a hit in 64 of 114 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.9%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (17.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .253 AVG .213 .322 OBP .298 .490 SLG .465 22 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 53/19 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

