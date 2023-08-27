J.P. Crawford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.440 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 71 of 112 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.8%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 112), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (25.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (46.4%), including 18 multi-run games (16.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.286
|AVG
|.249
|.398
|OBP
|.371
|.437
|SLG
|.396
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|47/39
|K/BB
|45/36
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
