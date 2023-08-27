Josh Rojas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .245 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Rojas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with two homers in his last outings.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.1%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 26 games this season (35.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|.261
|AVG
|.324
|.292
|OBP
|.359
|.435
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|5/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
