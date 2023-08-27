Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (73-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-90) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM on August 27.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (10-7, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-6, 5.56 ERA).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have won 49, or 57.6%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 624.

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).

Mariners Schedule