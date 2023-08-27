The Seattle Mariners (73-56) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals (41-90), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (10-7) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-6).

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (10-7) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Luis Castillo vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1067 hits, 20th in baseball, with 126 home runs (27th in the league).

The Royals have gone 9-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

The Royals are sending Marsh (0-6) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .265 batting average against him.

Marsh has one quality start under his belt this season.

Marsh will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 frames per outing.

In one of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Alec Marsh vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .244 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1072 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 624 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are ninth in all of MLB with 168 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Marsh has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

