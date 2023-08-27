On Sunday, Mike Ford (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .226.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), with multiple hits nine times (15.0%).

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .235 AVG .219 .307 OBP .309 .515 SLG .490 7 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 13 27/6 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings