Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-24) go up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Storm Moneyline
Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky are 16-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Chicago is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 29 times this year, and covered the spread in 15 of those contests.
  • A total of 16 out of the Sky's 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • So far this year, 15 out of the Storm's 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

