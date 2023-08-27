The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.388 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks.

Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with three homers.

In 64.1% of his 128 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.9% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 48 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 65 .226 AVG .290 .275 OBP .332 .406 SLG .481 23 XBH 26 10 HR 11 34 RBI 41 82/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings