The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .265 with 75 walks and 73 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 94th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of them.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 29 games this season (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this season (46.0%), including 18 multi-run games (15.9%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .281 AVG .249 .392 OBP .371 .429 SLG .396 19 XBH 19 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 49/39 K/BB 45/36 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings