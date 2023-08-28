The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 38 of 75 games this year (50.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (22.7%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.7% of his games this season, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 10 .211 AVG .324 .289 OBP .359 .281 SLG .514 8 XBH 3 0 HR 2 12 RBI 7 36/13 K/BB 9/2 3 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings