Josh Rojas vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 38 of 75 games this year (50.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (22.7%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|10
|.211
|AVG
|.324
|.289
|OBP
|.359
|.281
|SLG
|.514
|8
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|36/13
|K/BB
|9/2
|3
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.74).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.28, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .335 against him.
