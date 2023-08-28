Kyle Muller gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 170 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 14th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (627 total runs).

The Mariners' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.69 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.172).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woo is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill

