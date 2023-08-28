Julio Rodriguez and Brent Rooker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics play at T-Mobile Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 41 walks and 84 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 35 bases.

He's slashing .281/.342/.472 so far this season.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .532 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 27 doubles, 11 home runs, 75 walks and 41 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .265/.382/.413 slash line on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has recorded 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.329/.469 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 21 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 16 walks and 37 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 51 bases.

He's slashed .243/.300/.319 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 at White Sox Aug. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

