On Monday, Ty France (.244 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .254 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

In 61.4% of his 127 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

France has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this season (38 of 127), with more than one RBI nine times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .253 AVG .254 .338 OBP .338 .414 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings