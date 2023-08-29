Dylan Moore vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dylan Moore -- hitting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.
- Moore has picked up a hit in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Moore has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (26.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.195
|AVG
|.273
|.283
|OBP
|.365
|.390
|SLG
|.636
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|10
|16/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
