Dylan Moore -- hitting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.

Moore has picked up a hit in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

Moore has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (26.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .195 AVG .273 .283 OBP .365 .390 SLG .636 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 7 RBI 10 16/4 K/BB 23/6 2 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings