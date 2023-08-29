Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (75-56) and the Oakland Athletics (38-94) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Mariners squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-7) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have won 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has been at least -300 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 634.

The Mariners have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Mariners Schedule