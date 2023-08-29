How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 172 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Mariners' .245 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (634 total runs).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.168).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (10-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 156 1/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kirby is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Kyle Muller
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Carlos Carrasco
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Brandon Williamson
