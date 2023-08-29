Ty France vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .256 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
- France has had a hit in 79 of 128 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.6%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- France has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (29.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (7.0%).
- In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.258
|AVG
|.254
|.344
|OBP
|.338
|.417
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|46/18
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.75 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 19th start of the season. He has a 6.05 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
