Dylan Moore vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .232 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 35.9% of his 39 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Moore has had an RBI in 11 games this year (28.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for Ty France
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for J.P. Crawford
- Click Here for Josh Rojas
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
- Click Here for Cal Raleigh
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.182
|AVG
|.273
|.280
|OBP
|.365
|.364
|SLG
|.636
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|10
|17/5
|K/BB
|23/6
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.