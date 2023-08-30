On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (73 of 115), with multiple hits 31 times (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (26.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (46.1%), including 19 games with multiple runs (16.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 53 .286 AVG .249 .400 OBP .371 .447 SLG .396 21 XBH 19 7 HR 5 22 RBI 20 50/42 K/BB 45/36 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings