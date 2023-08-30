Josh Rojas vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Rojas (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .246 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 3.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (34.2%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|10
|.221
|AVG
|.324
|.295
|OBP
|.359
|.307
|SLG
|.514
|10
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|7
|42/15
|K/BB
|9/2
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.72 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal (1-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.