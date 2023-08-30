Julio Rodriguez and Brent Rooker are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics meet at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 153 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.346/.482 on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .596 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 16 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 12 home runs, 78 walks and 42 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .268/.386/.423 so far this season.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.327/.467 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

