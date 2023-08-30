MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, August 30
Today's MLB lineup has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Baltimore Orioles (83-49) host the Chicago White Sox (52-81)
The White Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-175
|+149
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (74-58) play the Los Angeles Angels (63-70)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 37 HR, 85 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 44 HR, 94 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-171
|+145
|9
The Minnesota Twins (69-64) host the Cleveland Guardians (63-70)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.255 AVG, 21 HR, 50 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+140
|8
The St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) play host to the San Diego Padres (62-71)
The Padres will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (70-62) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58)
The Brewers will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|7
The Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) face the Washington Nationals (62-71)
The Nationals will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.280 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-241
|+198
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (69-63) take on the Cincinnati Reds (68-66)
The Reds will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.292 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+140
|8
The Boston Red Sox (69-64) host the Houston Astros (76-58)
The Astros will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 86 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.294 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|10
The Seattle Mariners (75-57) take on the Oakland Athletics (39-94)
The Athletics will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-287
|+234
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (66-66) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52)
The Rays will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (59-73) host the New York Yankees (64-68)
The Yankees will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+175
|7.5
The New York Mets (60-73) play host to the Texas Rangers (75-57)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+128
|9
The Kansas City Royals (41-93) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-110
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (49-83) play host to the Atlanta Braves (86-45)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 29 HR, 79 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-250
|+205
|13.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 36 HR, 94 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+133
|10
